National Awards: Aattam wins big, Rishabh Shetty and Nithya Menen are best actors

Rishabh Shetty won the Best Actor award for the Kannada movie Kantara, which relies heavily on the mystique of centuries-old folklore and traditions like Bhootha Kola. The Best Actress award was shared by Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil) and Manasi Parekh for the Kutch Express (Gujarati). Nithya Menen plays the character Shobana in Thiruchitrambalam, is the protagonist’s best friend whose love is not reciprocated.

Kantara also bagged the award for Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Ravi Varman was adjudged the Best Cinematographer for the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan 1, directed by Mani Ratnam. AR Rahman, for his background score in Ponniyin Selvan 1, also received the national award.

The jury members for the 70th National Awards were Sudhir Mishra, Priyanandanan TR, C Ajoy, NS Madhavan, Ann Augustine, Rahul Rawail, Nila Madhab Panda and Gangadhar Mudalair.

Here’s the list of winners:

Best Feature Film: Aattam by Anand Ekarshi

Best Actor: Rishabh Shetty for Kantara

Best Actress: Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express

Best Director: Sooraj Barjatya for Uunchai

Best Supporting Actress:Neena Gupta for Uunchai

Best Feature Film In Kannada: KGF Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel

Best Feature Film In Malayalam: Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009 directed by Tharun Moorthy

Best Feature Film In Tamil - Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 directed by Mani Ratnam

Best Feature Film In Telugu - Karthikeya 2 directed by Chandoo Mondeti

Best Feature Film In Hindi: Gulmohar directed by Rahul V Chittella

Best Supporting Actress: Neena Gupta for Uunchai

Best Supporting Actor: Pavan Raj Malhotra for Fouja

Best Cinematography: Ravi Varmam for Ponniyin Selvan - Part I

Best Screenplay: Anand Ekarshi for Aatam

Best Action Choreography: for Anbariv for KGF Chapter 2

Best Music Direction for Background Scores: AR Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan - II

Best Female Playback Singer: Bombay Jayashri for ‘Chaayum Veyil’ from Saudi Vellakka

Best Choreography: Jani Master and Sathish Krishnan for ‘Megham Karukatha’ from Thiruchitrambalam

Best Sound Design: Anand Krishnamoorthy for Ponniyin Selvan - Part I

Best Editing: Mahesh Bhuvanend for Aattam

Best Non-Feature Film Direction: From The Shadow by Miriam Chandy Menacherry