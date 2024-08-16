National Awards: Aattam wins big, Rishabh Shetty and Nithya Menen are best actors

South Indian cinema has made a significant mark with major wins at the 70th National Film Awards. Malayalam film Aattam, directed by debutant Anand Ekarshi, took home the award for the Best Feature Film. The film also won awards for Best Screenplay, written by the director himself, and Best Editing done by Mahesh Bhuvanend. Aattam follows the lives of artistes in a theatre group, which finds itself in a conflicted situation after the only woman member raises the issue of sexual harassment. The awards were announced on Friday, August 16.
Rishabh Shetty won the Best Actor award for the Kannada movie Kantara, which relies heavily on the mystique of centuries-old folklore and traditions like Bhootha Kola. The Best Actress award was shared by Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil) and Manasi Parekh for the Kutch Express (Gujarati). Nithya Menen plays the character Shobana in Thiruchitrambalam, is the protagonist’s best friend whose love is not reciprocated.
Kantara also bagged the award for Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Ravi Varman was adjudged the Best Cinematographer for the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan 1, directed by Mani Ratnam. AR Rahman, for his background score in Ponniyin Selvan 1, also received the national award.
The jury members for the 70th National Awards were Sudhir Mishra, Priyanandanan TR, C Ajoy, NS Madhavan, Ann Augustine, Rahul Rawail, Nila Madhab Panda and Gangadhar Mudalair.
Here’s the list of winners:
Best Feature Film: Aattam by Anand Ekarshi
Best Actor: Rishabh Shetty for Kantara
Best Actress: Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express
Best Director: Sooraj Barjatya for Uunchai
Best Supporting Actress:Neena Gupta for Uunchai
Best Feature Film In Kannada: KGF Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel
Best Feature Film In Malayalam: Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009 directed by Tharun Moorthy
Best Feature Film In Tamil - Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 directed by Mani Ratnam
Best Feature Film In Telugu - Karthikeya 2 directed by Chandoo Mondeti
Best Feature Film In Hindi: Gulmohar directed by Rahul V Chittella
Best Supporting Actress: Neena Gupta for Uunchai
Best Supporting Actor: Pavan Raj Malhotra for Fouja
Best Cinematography: Ravi Varmam for Ponniyin Selvan - Part I
Best Screenplay: Anand Ekarshi for Aatam
Best Action Choreography: for Anbariv for KGF Chapter 2
Best Music Direction for Background Scores: AR Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan - II
Best Female Playback Singer: Bombay Jayashri for ‘Chaayum Veyil’ from Saudi Vellakka
Best Choreography: Jani Master and Sathish Krishnan for ‘Megham Karukatha’ from Thiruchitrambalam
Best Sound Design: Anand Krishnamoorthy for Ponniyin Selvan - Part I
Best Editing: Mahesh Bhuvanend for Aattam
Best Non-Feature Film Direction: From The Shadow by Miriam Chandy Menacherry