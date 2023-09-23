Nadigar Sangam condemns media coverage of Vijay Antony’s daughter’s death

The South Indian Artistes Association (Nadigar Sangam) has condemned the media coverage of the death of music composer Vijay Antony’s teenage daughter. “The behaviour of the media has made many react with disgust. We are shocked by the way some in the media crossed all lines during the funeral,” the Nadigar Sangam said in a statement issued on Thursday, September 21. The statement also said that the behaviour of some media outlets had led to distress.

“In what way is it justifiable to spread false information even before the news of an unhappy incident has reached the concerned people, or to cause distress to the family already broken by shock and grief? Is it right to impose the media frenzy onto the artists who came to offer their condolences to the bereaved?”, the statement asked.

As the statement pointed out, the behaviour of several media outlets after the death by suicide of Vijay Antony’s 16-year-old daughter on September 19, led to widespread criticism. Media channels hounded the bereaved family and their friends and acquaintances who had come to offer respects, even going to the extent of live broadcasting the digging of the child's grave. Not only was the coverage insensitive to the grieving family and to those struggling with suicidal ideation, guidelines for covering the death of a minor and Juvenile Justice laws, such as disclosing the child’s name, were also violated. The voyeurism and disregard for mental health struggles led to outrage from many.

On September 20, the Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) issued a statement condemning the media’s actions. In the wake of the outrage, well-known entertainment channel Behindwoods issued a statement apologising for their coverage and said that they would no longer cover the funerals of public personalities.

The Nadigar Sangam’s statement also said, “In what way is it right to distress the family that was frozen in shock or the relatives who came to offer their condolences or the friends in the artists’ community who were attempting to help, to the point that the funeral could not even be completed properly?”

The statement further said, “What are the limits on the actions of media friends who want to take the funeral events to the public? We are forced into a situation now to consider ways of restraining the media to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.” It noted that the media “must bring in self- restraint”. The statement said, “We ask that the government oversee these measures to ensure our justifiable concerns.”

The Nadigar Sangam is headed by veteran actor Nassar, with Vishal and Karthi serving as the general secretary and treasurer respectively.

