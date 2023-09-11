Khatija Rahman lends support to ARR after concert fiasco, calls out ‘cheap politics’

Singer and AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman issued a statement in support of her father after fans alleged mismanagement of his Marakkuma Nenjam concert in Chennai on Sunday, September 10. In her statement, Khatija objected to her father being portrayed as a “scammer” and also called out people who were giving the issue a communal shade, terming it “cheap politics.” Her statement read, “The reason for the unfortunate incidents that happened yesterday is 100% from the organiser’s side. But he [AR Rahman] took the responsibility and [was held] accountable.”

A BJP representative, SR Sekhar, while responding to the issue, accused Rahman of “humiliating Hindus” who went to attend the concert. Sekhar’s comment was slammed by many.