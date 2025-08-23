Kerala short film and docu festival opens with heartwrenching Palestinian anthology

Hills of rubble and blocks of tents formed the opening, or the inevitable background, for several of the 22 films in the heartwrenching Palestinian anthology From Ground Zero. The package from Gaza, which was even pulled from Cannes, was screened on the opening day of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK). The screening became an unmistakable gesture of solidarity with the war-torn country

The impact of every film – fiction, documentary, and even animation – was felt in the darkness of the theatre, which erupted into applause at the end of all 22 segments.

The anthology was screened on August 22, the same day the United Nations confirmed famine in Gaza city. The timing left the audience fearing for the lives of the cast and crew — children, grownups, and the elderly — who risked so much to create something out of the havoc.

That risk becomes heartbreakingly clear in one of the films, Taxi Wanissa. Midway through, the director, Etimad Washah, says she had to stop because she was shattered by the news of her brother and his family dying in an explosion. It was perhaps too much to hope that the films might offer a diversion – like music and dance do for the young woman in Flashback, who wears headphones to block out the sounds of war.

It is not all tears and melancholy you hear in the practical voices of the survivors, but more the numbness of the reality of those who expect death at any moment. When the children in Soft Skin show their names inscribed on their hands and legs, you don't expect them to add matter-of-factly, it is so that their body parts can be identified if they get blown up. Just as Gaza’s horrors have done, the films expose the crumbled lives of its children. Words become unnecessary when you watch the child in A School Day wake up, pack his school bag, and walk to a grave to pick out his textbook and read, as the camera zooms in on the gravestone bearing his teacher’s name. When food is a luxury, school becomes either a relic of the past or a thing of dreams.

There are also no words in the film Recycling, showing the journey of a mother, fetching a heavy jug of water to the ruins of a building where her child waits. She drinks from it, bathes and feeds her kid, and cleans, and even pours the dirty remains for the plants.

These are not simply touching narratives – they are finely made films, conveying much in just a few minutes. All 22 are completed in 110 minutes. But in that time, you watch the joys of a stand-up comedian who brings hope by performing every single day of the war [Everything is Fine], a woman who wants music and love to be the message of her film [No], and a man who covers himself in a burial shroud because he needs its warmth while he is alive [Hell’s Heaven]. It is remarkable they can still find humour to coat their miseries with.