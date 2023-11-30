Kamal Haasan on Bigg Boss 7 and his shifting stances on sexual harassment

However, Kamal’s ever-changing positions on the subject do not come as a surprise. In the first ever season of the show, when women contestants accused actor Bharani of getting unnecessarily close physically during tasks, Kamal asked, “Don’t you travel in buses? Don’t passengers get physically close to you there?”

Kamal’s public opinions outside of Bigg Boss have also been quite problematic. In an interview to Thanthi TV in 2014 , the actor was responding to a question on how women can tackle sexual harassment. While he said they must be bold, Kamal also added, “Be brave, be happy that the media is exposing such crimes. If there are a group of guys who want to harass a woman on the streets and if they see a good girl, they will feel sorry for her and ask their friends to leave her alone. But if a woman spits at them, they will chase behind her as it is a signal for them. If the woman says she will hit them [the harassers] with a stone, they will grab her hand. If women walk away with dignity, the men will be ashamed. You can’t take up sticks and sickles for this. If your conscience is clear, nobody will approach you.”

These statements are not too different from what he expressed on Vichitra’s allegations. He once again places the onus on women to protect themselves from sexual harassment rather than teaching young men to refrain from harassing anyone.

Kamal himself has been accused by actor Rekha of kissing her without consent during the shooting of the 1986 film Punnagai Mannan. In an interview to TNM in 2020, Rekha alleged that she had no idea that the scene would involve a kiss, but later found that it had been discussed between Kamal and the director of the film, K Balachander. She also noted that neither Kamal nor Balachander apologised to her, but acknowledged that the movie gave her a break in the film industry. Rekha was only 16 and had just finished Class 10 when she shot for Punnagai Mannan.

Read: Fact remains that I didn’t consent to it: Rekha on ‘Punnagai Mannan’ kiss with Kamal

While Kamal’s comments on sexual harassment are controversial, he is part of a larger problem that exists with shows like Bigg Boss. Across languages, the show has been prone to controversy as it is designed to push participants into conflicts. While superstar hosts of these shows are culpable for peddling problematic notions, the show itself needs to be criticised for allowing and airing these opinions.

As for Kamal, he should address his past behaviour and statements before making impassioned speeches on sexual harassment and women’s safety.