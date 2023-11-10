Jigarthanda DoubleX review: A ham-fisted, vague political commentary

When Karthik Subbaraj’s Mahaan released in 2022, I wrote on how the director’s grasp on political issues seemed to get increasingly chaotic from film to film. When Jigarthanda DoubleX was announced, the title suggested it would be a spin off of Karthik’s first-ever gangster flick, Jigarthanda (2014). One could only hope that DoubleX would be more like its namesake and less like Petta (2019), Jagame Thandhiram (2021), and Mahaaan — three films where Karthik is eager to make all sorts of ideological statements in place of engaging storytelling. But that was not to be.

Like its predecessors, Jigarthanda DoubleX is a tormented declaration of Karthik’s political views, nearly three hours long, with some elements of his earlier brand of filmmaking still in tow. In the mid-1970s, Ray Dasan (SJ Suryah), an aspiring cop, is wrongly convicted of murder. His only hope for redemption is to assassinate Madurai-based rowdy Caesar (Raghava Lawrence) in an undercover operation. He is conscripted by a high-ranking police officer Rathna (Naveen Chandra), who in turn is posted among a forest-dwelling tribal community in the mountains and has set up his own ruthless fiefdom in this remote outpost. The Adivasi village he repeatedly harasses with violence is also plagued by a mysterious ivory-smuggler, named Shettani. Caesar, who originally hails from this same tribal village, is given the flimsiest backstory for why he became a gangster. He teams up with Ray to make a biopic about his own life.

This last part vaguely recalls the 2014 Jigarthanda, which features a young filmmaker called Karthik (Siddharth) who tries to make a movie on Assault Sethu (Bobby Simha), another Madurai rowdy. Apart from this, DoubleX manages to construct another belated connection to Jigarthanda towards the end, but it only serves to highlight how vastly superior the first film is.