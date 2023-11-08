JigarthandaDoubleX is almost here: Four gangsters we like in Karthik Subbaraj films

Karthik Subbaraj’s recent star-powered films like Mahaan (2022) and Jagame Thandhiram (2021) elicited mixed reactions at best. And now the director is set to release Jigarthanda Double X later this week on November 10. The film’s title offers some hope that we may see the return of elements from Karthik’s earlier filmography, mixing dark comedy and horror. Year 2014 saw the release of Jigarthanda, starring Siddharth and Bobby Simha, that the upcoming film seems to be a spin off of. As far as the director’s gangster flicks go, Jigarthanda might be his best work. Karthik has after all made a name for himself in this genre, so here are five gangster characters from his films that we found the most entertaining.
Assault Sethu (Bobby Simha), Jigarthanda
Kollywood has an entire subculture dedicated to Madurai-based rowdies. Most of the films rely on deafening celebrations of violence projected as peak masculinity, underpinned by caste-supremacy. So when Jigarthanda released, it was a breath of fresh air. Bobby Simha plays Assault Sethu—a gangster from Madurai who is as absurd as he is terrifying. The film offers a riotous take on this Kollywood genre. While Sethu’s representation is over the top, he isn’t an aspirational/heroic figure. But neither is the character of Karthik, a hopeful young director, played by Bobby’s co-star Sidharth. Sethu’s greatest weakness is his love for movies and when a series of hilarious events lands him in front of Karthik’s camera as the lead hero, his carefully constructed image of himself crumbles. Simha owns the role, wearing it like a second skin and leaving you breathless with laughter.
Singaar Singh (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), Petta
By this point in his career, Karthik Subbaraj’s increasing need to include political commentary seemed to be interfering with his ability of being a captivating storyteller. Starring Rajinikanth, Petta’s (2019) politics is a separate article all together. Storywise, it lacked the magnetism of the director’s previous films like Pizza (2012) and Iraivi (2016). But the film’s antagonists ruled the screens. Few actors can upstage Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of them. Where most cinematic villains roar and snarl, Singaar (Nawazuddin) cowers. He hides in the shadows and embodies an unnerving level of menace. There is a moment, during a blast, when Singaar displays such an unhinged level of joy, scrambling on the ground and prancing in a manner reminiscent of Gollum from Lord of The Rings, that everybody else in this film pales in comparison.
Suruli (Dhanush), Jagame Thandhiram
With Jagame Thandhiram, we enter Karthik Subbaraj’s era of exhausting political commentary. The film had hot takes to dole out not one, but the crises of at least three countries: India, Sri Lanka and the UK. We are treated to lectures on everything from the struggle for Tamil Eelam to white supremacy and Brexit. The representation of the Sri Lankan civil war upset a great many Tamils who felt the horror of genocide had been cheapened for thrills. What saves the film is its star-studded cast that apart from Dhanush and Joju George, included James Cosmo of Game of Thrones fame. Dhanush tends to shine when playing morally ambiguous characters and he’s no less compelling as Suruli in Jagame Thandhiram. His character arc beginning from part time parotta-master and Madurai rowdie to London gangster is as entertaining as it is nonsensical.
Sivadoss (Joju George), Jagame Thandhiram
This character is a bit complex to comment on. His story as an Eelam Tamil refugee-turned-arms dealer based in London, upset many. What draws you to Sivadoss, though, is Joju George’s indomitable screen presence. The actor may have had to play an age-old trope of a golden-hearted gangster, but Joju brought this to life with such an intensity, you almost care for him. He gives off an easy air of danger only for you to find greater depths to his character as the film progresses. Without Dhanush and Joju George, Jagame Thandhiram’s seemingly bottomless well of ham-fisted political statements would have been much harder to stomach.
