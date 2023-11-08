JigarthandaDoubleX is almost here: Four gangsters we like in Karthik Subbaraj films

Karthik Subbaraj’s recent star-powered films like Mahaan (2022) and Jagame Thandhiram (2021) elicited mixed reactions at best. And now the director is set to release Jigarthanda Double X later this week on November 10. The film’s title offers some hope that we may see the return of elements from Karthik’s earlier filmography, mixing dark comedy and horror. Year 2014 saw the release of Jigarthanda, starring Siddharth and Bobby Simha, that the upcoming film seems to be a spin off of. As far as the director’s gangster flicks go, Jigarthanda might be his best work. Karthik has after all made a name for himself in this genre, so here are five gangster characters from his films that we found the most entertaining.

Assault Sethu (Bobby Simha), Jigarthanda

Kollywood has an entire subculture dedicated to Madurai-based rowdies. Most of the films rely on deafening celebrations of violence projected as peak masculinity, underpinned by caste-supremacy. So when Jigarthanda released, it was a breath of fresh air. Bobby Simha plays Assault Sethu—a gangster from Madurai who is as absurd as he is terrifying. The film offers a riotous take on this Kollywood genre. While Sethu’s representation is over the top, he isn’t an aspirational/heroic figure. But neither is the character of Karthik, a hopeful young director, played by Bobby’s co-star Sidharth. Sethu’s greatest weakness is his love for movies and when a series of hilarious events lands him in front of Karthik’s camera as the lead hero, his carefully constructed image of himself crumbles. Simha owns the role, wearing it like a second skin and leaving you breathless with laughter.

Watch the trailer of Jigarthanda here: