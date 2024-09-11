‘Jayam Ravi did not consult me before announcing separation’: Aarti Ravi

Two days after Tamil actor Jayam Ravi announced his decision to dissolve his marriage, his spouse and entrepreneur Aarti Ravi put out a statement that the announcement was made without her knowledge or consent. Expressing her shock and sadness at Ravi's statement, Aarti revealed that she had “sought several opportunities to speak directly with him, but had not been able to do that”.
The decision to walk out of the marriage, she writes, was "purely one sided and does not benefit our family."
"It has been hard to endure the false public narrative that has unfairly placed blame on me and subjected my character to attacks. As a mother, my first priority is and always will be the well-being of my children. I cannot stand by while this narrative affects them, and I will not allow these unfounded allegations to go unaddressed," Aarti‘s statement reads.
Jayam Ravi put out his statement about dissolving the marriage on September 9 on his social media handle, saying that the decision was taken after careful consideration.
"After much thought, reflections and discussion, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved," he wrote.
Aarti and Jayam Ravi got married in 2009 and are parents to two kids. Jayam Ravi is known for films like M. Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi, Unakkum Enakkum and Thani Oruvan, winning the Tamil Nadu State film award for best actor for M Kumaran. He was part of the Ponniyin Selvan film series of Mani Ratnam in recent years, playing the title character. Iraivan and Siren are his latest films, while several others like Brother and Genie are in the making. Aarti is an entrepreneur and influencer as well as a philanthropist.