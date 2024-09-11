‘Jayam Ravi did not consult me before announcing separation’: Aarti Ravi

Two days after Tamil actor Jayam Ravi announced his decision to dissolve his marriage, his spouse and entrepreneur Aarti Ravi put out a statement that the announcement was made without her knowledge or consent. Expressing her shock and sadness at Ravi's statement, Aarti revealed that she had “sought several opportunities to speak directly with him, but had not been able to do that”.

The decision to walk out of the marriage, she writes, was "purely one sided and does not benefit our family."

"It has been hard to endure the false public narrative that has unfairly placed blame on me and subjected my character to attacks. As a mother, my first priority is and always will be the well-being of my children. I cannot stand by while this narrative affects them, and I will not allow these unfounded allegations to go unaddressed," Aarti‘s statement reads.