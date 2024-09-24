‘Indian women mixture of submission and dominance’: Laapataa Ladies Oscar citation irks

The Film Federation of India’s citation for the Oscar selection of Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies has given rise to a series of memes and posts criticising the choice of words used. The opening line, which says 'Indian women are a strange mixture of submission and dominance', has especially been found bizarre by several people, with many of them expressing displeasure on social media.

Noted film critic Namrata Joshi was among the first to point out the wording of the citation on September 23, after the film was announced as India’s official entry to the Oscars. "FFI’s citation for the Oscar pick is the weirdest reading of #LaapataaLadies. So awfully patronising of women in general, forget Indian women alone. Written by a man suffering from superiority complex? What does “strange mix of submission & dominance” even mean! Offensive!" she tweeted.