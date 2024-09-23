Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies is India’s official entry to Oscars 2025

Director Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies was selected by the Film Federation of India as India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Film Category at the 97th Academy Awards.

The decision was made on Monday, September 23.

Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, dealt with the story of two young newlywed brides, who accidentally swap places during a train ride to their husbands' homes. The film starred Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastava and Nitanshi Goel. It was released in India on March 1, 2024 and became available for streaming on Netflix in April.

In its citation the Film Federation of India said, “Indian women are a strange mixture of submission and dominance. Well-defined, powerful characters in one world, Laapataa Ladies (Hindi) captures this diversity perfectly, though in a semi-idyllic world and in a tongue-in-cheek way. It shows you that women can happily desire to be homemakers as well as rebel and be entrepreneurially inclined. A story that can simultaneously be seen as one that needs change, and one that can bring about change. Lapataa Ladies (Hindi) is a film that can engage, entertain and make sense not just to women in India but universally as well.”