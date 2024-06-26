In Malayalam cinema, the mothers are reclaiming their distinct identities

It is not surprising that in a society that still considers mothers as deities, the role of a celluloid mother has always been woefully stereotyped. Mothers on screen were mostly relegated to caregivers, besides being unambitious, sacrificial, overworked, and family-oriented. Very little effort has often gone into their character sketches.

In sharp contrast, the fathers are let off by a wide margin. Neither are they put on a pedestal, nor are they harshly judged for failing in their duties as a parent.

Mothers — the saintly and the snooty

If the ‘sacrificial mom’ was a trope that remained a constant in Malayalam cinema, certain actors were also perennially trapped in mother roles.

The smiling saint wrapped in mundum neriyathum (traditional Kerala wear) was an image perfected by Kaviyoor Ponnamma. During the 80s and 90s, when families remained the cornerstone of every narrative, she was an indispensable emblem of maternity. A majority of Ponnamma’s six-decade-old career was marked by mother roles, which unfailingly paid obeisance to the ‘sacrificing mom’ trope. Be it in Kireedam (1989), Vandanam (1989), His Highness Abdullah (1990), Sandesham (1991), Gandharvam (1993), Kalippattam (1993), Vatsalyam (1993), Thenmavin Kombathu (1994), or several other such films, the mothers she played may have had different names but they were all similarly one-dimensional.