Grrr review: Kunchacko-Suraj cannot save this lacklustre comedy

The short version, if you are looking for it, is that the best moment in watching Grrr came before the movie began when the audience was handed paper masks bearing a lion’s face. That and perhaps a minute or two in the entire stretch of the film would pass for funny, but for the most part, Grrr seems like an endurance test – one that you’d very likely fail if you have a heart as faint as mine. Director Jay K’s movie, a comedy led by proven actors like Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu, is, to put it as mildly as one can, not enjoyable.

You can imagine what drew the actors in – the premise which has a drunken man (Kunchacko) excited to find himself in a lion’s enclosure at a zoo, refusing to be rescued by a security officer (Suraj) who has absolutely no interest in being there. It reads funny and has potential. Unfortunately, the writing of Grrr is pulled down by half-baked attempts at creating some laughs, and nearly all of them fail, one after the other.

In Jay K and S Praveen’s script, several interesting characters are scattered around: the partners of the two trapped men, the clueless friend (Rajesh Madhavan), and the tense superintendent of the zoo (a lovely Manju Pillai), among others. There are also frenzied mediapersons, an alcoholic shooter, some helpless policemen, and a fireman obsessed with a loudspeaker. The motleyness of the crowd reminds you of Priyadarshan movies, though this is a far cry from his slapstick comedies which had nevertheless brought laughs. The actors are not incapable, but when there is a script that lacks so much, their hands appear tied.