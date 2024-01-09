Folk artist loses music instruments in floods, Santhosh Narayanan promises help

Tamil music composer Santosh Narayanan has announced that he will extend help to the folk artistes affected by the recent floods that ravaged southern Tamil Nadu . Folk artist Murugesan (63), a resident of Marthandampatti in Thoothukudi district, lost his house and musical instruments in the floods. He had played the urumi, a percussion instrument, for a song composed by Santosh Narayanan in the critically acclaimed film Pariyerum Perumal.

Murugesan played the traditional instrument for “Engum Pugazh”, a heart rending song played during a critical juncture in the film’s plot. Pariyerum Perumal was written and directed by Mari Selvaraj.

The folk artist who earns his livelihood by performing at temple festivals, weddings, puberty ceremonies and ear piercing functions, lost his instruments like thavil, pambai, and urumi in the floods. The loss of these instruments have deprived him of his livelihood.