Filmmaker K Bhagyaraj passes away after heart attack at 73

Tamil cinema woke up to another heartbreaking loss, on Saturday, June 27, as veteran actor, director, screenwriter and writer K. Bhagyaraj passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 73. His death comes barely weeks after the demise of his mentor, legendary filmmaker Bharathirajaa, marking the loss of yet another towering figure whose work shaped generations of Tamil cinema. Together, Bharathirajaa and Bhagyaraj transformed the industry's storytelling traditions.

According to reports, Bhagyaraj was brought unconscious to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, where doctors declared him dead. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj and son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

Born Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj on January 7, 1953, near Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, Bhagyaraj's journey in cinema began as an assistant to Bharathirajaa. He made a brief appearance as a junior artiste in Bharathirajaa's landmark 16 Vayathinile (1977) before working as his assistant director and dialogue writer on several films. He went on to make his directorial debut with Suvarilladha Chiththirangal in 1979, beginning a remarkable career that would span nearly five decades.

Known for his razor-sharp screenplays, witty dialogues and relatable middle-class characters, Bhagyaraj carved out a unique space in Tamil cinema by seamlessly blending humour, romance, family drama and social commentary. He directed more than 20 films and acted in over 75 movies, earning a reputation as one of Tamil cinema's most distinctive writer-directors.

Bhagyaraj was among the rare filmmakers who often wrote the script, composed the music, directed the film and played the lead role himself. His memorable works include Oru Kai Osai, Mouna Geethangal, Andha 7 Naatkal, Darling, Darling, Darling, Mundhanai Mudichu, Dhavani Kanavugal, Chinna Veedu, Enga Chinna Rasa and Avasara Police 100. Several of his films were later remade in Telugu and Hindi.

Bhagyaraj also left his mark in Hindi cinema by directing Aakhree Raasta (1986), starring Amitabh Bachchan, further establishing his storytelling beyond Tamil films.

Even after stepping away from direction, Bhagyaraj remained active as an actor. His latest screen appearance was in Dhanush's Kuberaa (2025). Earlier this year, during celebrations marking his 50 years in cinema, he had announced plans to return to direction with a new feature film and a web series.

Speaking at his golden jubilee celebration in January this year, Bhagyaraj had reflected on his extraordinary journey and paid tribute to Bharathirajaa, recalling how his mentor believed he would one day emerge as a major creative force in Tamil cinema.