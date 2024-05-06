Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham gets OTT release date: Details

Fahadh Faasil’s blockbuster Malayalam movie Aavesham is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 9. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film received a tremendous response from all over the world, especially for Fahadh’s performance. Apart from Fahadh, the film stars Aju, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, and Sajin Gopu in supporting roles. The film hit theatres on April 11.

The action comedy, shot extensively in Bengaluru and its outskirts, tells the story of three youngsters from Kerala who travel to Bengaluru to join an engineering college but get into conflict with their seniors. To get vengeance, the students befriend Rangan (Fahadh), a big time local goon, and his gang. The film’s plot revolves around what occurs after this peculiar friendship is formed.

Fahadh perfectly embraces the quirkiness of the fictional Bengaluru don. Ranga’s catchy “Eda Mone” has become the new go-to phrase among fans.

Jithu Madhavan is known for his blockbuster Romancham (2023). Aavesham is his second film. Meanwhile, Fahad's upcoming film Pushpa 2 will be released on August 15.