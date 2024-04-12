Aavesham review: Fahadh Faasil is a vibe in this self-aware gangster spoof

What’s more, he convinces you that he’s entirely capable of pulverising 20 people at the same time. It’s a combination of smart action choreography and the actor’s conviction that he can pull it off. Sushin Shyam’s background score elevates Ranga Annan while Sameer Thahir’s camera angles emphasise his absurdity.

It’s not a coincidence that Ranga Annan is a Kireedam (1989) fan. The hard-hitting Sibi Malayil film is about an ordinary man who is forced to become a gangster by circumstances. Ranga Annan’s story is similar, and the three young men too are on the brink of a Kireedam-like trajectory. But as gangsters in the present, they are inspired by the dime-a-dozen gangster films of this era. It’s ludicrous and completely bonkers, but it sure is entertaining for the most part.

Sajin Gopu as Amban, Ranga Annan’s trusted aide, is a hoot, as he goes up and down the emotional scale. The young actors in the cast who play Aju, Bibi, and Shanthan, the hapless objects of Ranga Annan’s love, are terrific too.

As with Jithu’s debut film Romancham (2023), Aavesham is also thinly plotted. It never really rises above a one-line synopsis. Some of the scenes go on for too long and take the gag too far. The plot seems static, especially in the second half when the countdown to the exams begins. There are barely any women on screen, save Biju’s mother (Neeraja Rajendran is hilarious in the few scenes she’s given, with her “Happy alle?” refrain) and a couple of sex workers. But just as you wonder where the film is going, the banger of a climax with a frenzied Fahadh sucks you right back in. I didn’t care much for the epilogue though.

Aavesham is the kind of film that you’ll either love or hate. As I walked out of the theatre, I heard someone saying, “This isn’t like a Malayalam movie, aliya. It’s more like a Tamil or Telugu film.” That’s true, but only if it’s read on the surface. If you are willing to give the film a chance and recognise its self-aware mockery, you’ll see that actually, the opposite is true. Ranga Annan is a vibe.

Disclaimer: This review was not paid for or commissioned by anyone associated with the film. Neither TNM nor any of its reviewers have any sort of business relationship with the film’s producers or any other members of its cast and crew.

Sowmya Rajendran writes on gender, culture, and cinema. She has written over 25 books, including a nonfiction book on gender for adolescents. She was awarded the Sahitya Akademi’s Bal Sahitya Puraskar for her novel Mayil Will Not Be Quiet in 2015.