Ehraz Zaman’s documentary captures police brutalities during anti-CAA protests in AMU

Fifteenth of December 2019 is remembered, and mostly loathed, for the way police forces were unleashed in the Jamia Millia Islamia University’s campus in New Delhi to clamp down on students who dissented the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. On the same night, more than 130 kilometers away in Uttar Pradesh, police barged into another University and brought their weapons – tear gas shells, stun grenades, stones, and lathis, their standard tool kit to disperse protestors – down on students who had come out on the campus ground to extend their solidarity to those injured in Jamia. But the second story, which unravelled at the Aligarh Muslim University, did not get the attention of the first. Sparing a few news reports , little about the AMU attacks is out there, says Ehraz Zaman, who felt compelled to make a documentary about it.

“I think the most shocking part was the scale of the whole incident. Since the discourse around 15th December was dominated by Jamia, the whole incident inside AMU got buried. When I began researching with Farwah (co-producer), we found that there was barely any news reportage on the incident. What added to our initial shock was the slow realisation that the violence in AMU was much more brutal than that of Jamia,” Ehraz says.

Watch: Trailer of the documentary