Do women actors have the privilege to stand up to powerful superstars like Balakrishna?

Balakrishna already has a prolonged list of public misdemeanours to his credit and has rarely been held accountable. One of his most notorious offences was in 2004 when he allegedly shot a gun at filmmaker Bellamkonda Suresh and an associate. He later claimed it was an act of self-defence because the duo attacked him with a paper knife. Bellamkonda later said he didn’t know who shot at him, and the case was closed due to lack of evidence.

Balakrishna has also made headlines for his misogynistic remarks in public and for abusing his assistants. Multiple instances have been recorded of him slapping his fans for trying to take a selfie with him, which director Puri Jagannath justified by claiming that his fans “yearned” for those slaps.

Actor Radhika Apte once described how a “powerful Telugu actor” started tickling her feet without her consent during a rehearsal for a scene. Though she did not name the actor, the fact that her only Telugu films apart from a few bilingual films are Legend (2014) and its sequel Lion (2015) starring Balakrishna, leaves little room for doubt.

Even after the incident with Anjali, another video from the event had gone viral, zooming in on a water bottle containing what people assumed to be alcohol at Balakrishna’s feet, suggesting that the actor-politician was drunk at the public event.

A section of netizens and industry insiders were once again quick to come to his defence, with Gangs of Godavari producer Naga Vamsi claiming that the bottle was computer generated. He also said Balakrishna shoved Anjali “casually,” while the film’s lead actor Vishwak Sen alleged everyone was outraging “without watching the full video.”

Anjali too issued a statement in Balakrishna’s defence two days later, stating that she and the superstar have always maintained mutual respect. “We share a great friendship from a long time (sic). It was wonderful to share the stage with him again,” she said, sharing a video of him shaking her hand, sharing laughs with her, and giving her a high-five after shoving her.