Anger against actor-politician Balakrishna for shoving Anjali on stage

Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna landed in yet another controversy for rudely shoving actor Anjali on the dais during the pre-release event of Gangs of Godavari on May 28. Balakrishna, who was invited as the chief guest for the film’s promotion, was seen initially asking Anjali to move a little and make space for him on the dais. Anjali, one of the leading female actors of Gangs of Godavari, obliges to his request. However, the visibly irritated actor forcefully pushes her leading to claps and jeers from the crowd. The entire act was caught on camera.
Actor Neha Shetty who was standing next to Balakrishna is seen shocked by his behaviour, while Anjali laughs it off. Balakrishna later high-fives her.
A portion of this video has gone viral, with many expressing their outrage against Balakrishna, who is also a legislator of Hindupur constituency in Andhra Pradesh.
Reacting to the incident, Director Hansal Mehta called him a “scumbag.”
“A man hits a woman because she is standing. Just standing. And she laughs it off. Like so many of us do to sustain in this unequal world. No one says anything. Audience laughs. A man hurting a woman is always a laughable matter. Always. Welcome to Patriarchy,” wrote an X user.
“This is absolutely pathetic. But as much as his behaviour is unacceptable for me, it’s discomforting to see everyone laughing it off.”
It is being alleged that the actor was drunk at the event. A video from the event shows a water bottle filled with alcohol at the feet of Balakrishna. Many also expressed their disappointment at the crowd for cheering at his despicable behaviour.
Some suggested that since Anjali was laughing at this behaviour, we should overlook it. Responding to it singer Chinmayi wrote: “...1. It is NOT possible to respond according to your spectator response as you watch this on your device. This most moral policing, holier than thou - pure as driven snow - Harishchandra /Sri Ramachandramoorthy or their relative incarnates will fail to understand. 2. Society itself refuses to hold men in power who misbehave responsible; Especially when they come from money, caste and political power. Dont come and tell women what to say and how to behave when you have everything to gain and nothing to lose.”
Balakrishna, the son of former CM Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao (NTR), is not new to controversies. Recently in 2023, the actor had to apologise to the nursing community after he made a derogatory remark at a nurse. Similarly in , he made misogynistic comments about women actors during a film event. He said that his fans will be satisfied only if he kisses them or makes them pregnant onscreen. The actor’s inappropriate comments led to a strong backlash forcing the Telugu Desam Party to issue an apology on his behalf.
Meanwhile, Gangs of Godavari makers have justified the actions of Balakrishna during a press meet on Thursday, May 30. The film’s lead actor Vishwak Sen said that everyone is outraging “without watching the full video.” Producer Naga Vamsi said that Anjali and Balakrishna are good friends and he shoved her casually as she did not move aside despite his request. “Why are you giving so much importance to people who are deliberately creating a controversy?” He also claimed that the actor-politician was not drunk. “The bottles were created in CGI. There were no bottles there. I was present there,” he said.