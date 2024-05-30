Anger against actor-politician Balakrishna for shoving Anjali on stage

Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna landed in yet another controversy for rudely shoving actor Anjali on the dais during the pre-release event of Gangs of Godavari on May 28. Balakrishna, who was invited as the chief guest for the film’s promotion, was seen initially asking Anjali to move a little and make space for him on the dais. Anjali, one of the leading female actors of Gangs of Godavari, obliges to his request. However, the visibly irritated actor forcefully pushes her leading to claps and jeers from the crowd. The entire act was caught on camera.

Actor Neha Shetty who was standing next to Balakrishna is seen shocked by his behaviour, while Anjali laughs it off. Balakrishna later high-fives her.

A portion of this video has gone viral, with many expressing their outrage against Balakrishna, who is also a legislator of Hindupur constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

Reacting to the incident, Director Hansal Mehta called him a “scumbag.”

“A man hits a woman because she is standing. Just standing. And she laughs it off. Like so many of us do to sustain in this unequal world. No one says anything. Audience laughs. A man hurting a woman is always a laughable matter. Always. Welcome to Patriarchy,” wrote an X user.