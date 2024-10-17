Bougainvillea review: This Amal Neerad film belongs to Jyothirmayi

When a movie begins with an accident – a car tumbling in slow motion, and the puzzled faces of the occupants frozen midair – it sets, with least effort, the tone of what’s to come. This is not going to be a movie you will sit back and watch without gripping your armrest or shuddering involuntarily. Amal Neerad, in his typical ways, lets the tension on the screen pass on to your body, with the very opening of his new film Bougainvillea. You are given two of your main characters (Kunchacko Boban and Jyothirmayi), the promise of a thriller, and the turning point of a very suspenseful script, all in those few minutes.

The promise is kept, the thriller thrills, the suspense confuses, and the characters are every one of them striking. But the last half of the film, where the secrets are out and the actions follow, does not hold the charm of the first; the back story, not a convincing enough ground for all the pieces to fall.

After that affecting intro – made more enchanting by the music of Sushin Syam – a song follows, almost as a mood killer. In trying to introduce Reethu – a character made unforgettable by Jyothirmayi – the song looks out of place, too early for you to sympathise with the floating mind of a woman. The accident had given her retrograde amnesia and she had to be told every now and then what had just happened or whom she’d just met. Her gray curls, loose dresses and sweaters make Jyothirmayi seem like a character out of an Enid Blyton novel but the script makes allowances for everything about her. She forgets to dress up, to grow her hair long, to take an eyeliner to her face. Jyothirmayi brings you closer to Reethu with every passing moment, making her someone you’d like to sit with.