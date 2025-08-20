Malayalis troll Janhvi Kapoor's 'Thekkapetta Sundari': When a name becomes a gaffe

‘Thekkuka’, which literally means ‘to iron’, evolved in slang to convey ‘betrayal’. Used mostly by men on women who break up with them, the word adopted a misogynistic flavour in the last decade. Songs were made about the women who ‘thekkal’ – “Thechille Penne” in the Fahadh Faasil film Role Models being the most ridiculous example of the trend. James, the vocalist of the band Thakara would explain before singing their track “Podi Penne” about a cheating girl that this did not mean that only women ‘thekkal’, but everyone did.

Malayalis, infamous for their wry sense of humour and cyber attacks on anything offensive, had a field day with Param Sundari. That Janhvi played a Malayali when she could hardly pronounce the name right, invited a lot of scorn and inevitable comparisons to other badly-written Malayali characters. Shalini Unnikrishnan of The Kerala Story is still fresh on everyone’s mind with the movie, much criticised for its unflattering portrayal of the state, winning the National Award this year. Both Shalini and Sundari seemed like sad caricatures of Malayali women, stereotypes that offended all senses.