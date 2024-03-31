Bangalore days to RDX: Producer Sophia Paul speaks on her relentless winning streak

When it comes to women in the production department, Malayalam cinema – which movie buffs say makes some of the most progressive films in India – lacks in numbers. In Bollywood, Ekta Kapoor has done over 150 productions (television and films), while Alia Bhatt debuted in production with Darlings and the recent, critically acclaimed web series Poacher. Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures produces regional films, and her contemporaries like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and Kriti Sanon have all ventured into production. Down south, Amala Paul produced the critically appreciated Cadaver, while Nayanthara has also been in production, backing films like Pebbles and Shub Yatra. They all talk about the importance of telling stories from a female perspective. and for most female actors, having production houses helps them create strong films and roles for women, removed from being sidelined as a hero’s muse. But being a standalone producer without much inside know-how is a whole different ball game.

From Sandra Thomas, Supriya Prithviraj, and Lakshmy Warrier, to Shenuga, Shegna, and Sherga, the handful of women who have been successful producers have mapped their unique paths in a male-dominated industry with much grit. Sophia Paul stands out among them, and her production house Weekend Blockbusters has been on a relentless winning streak with the recent blockbuster success of the Shane Nigam-Antony Peppe- Neeraj Madhav starrer RDX.

Sophia, who married into a family that previously had a prestigious production and distribution house, says that the induction into film production was a natural progression, though navigating the currents was not easy. The term “family production” has to be taken verbatim when it comes to Sophia’s modus operandi – a collective enterprise that involves her entire family, and this seems to have really worked for her.

“I have always been a movie lover. My husband’s brother was into film production and distribution. Their Pratheeksha Pictures distributed films like Unnal Mudiyum Thambi, Thalapathy, and Roja in Kerala. Their first production was Nagarangil Chennu Rapparkkam,” says Sophia. Here are some excerpts from the interview.

Bangalore Days was co-produced by Weekend Blockbusters and Anwar Rasheed Productions. Coincidentally, both were debutants in production. What led to that association?

When we wanted to open a production house, we wanted Anwar Rasheed to direct our first production, but he was planning his first production and suggested a collaboration. Considering his body of work, there was no reason why we would decline that offer. After hearing the story and writer-director Anjali Menon’s name, we were in. I don’t think we could have gotten a better launch.

What was the biggest learning experience from your first film?

I didn’t get too involved in my first production. For me, the first step was what counted. That film helped me decide that production is what I should do. I fully trusted Anwar and his expertise, and since his films were blockbusters, I knew there had to be something in the project if he greenlit it. All the actors came on board, thanks to his connections.

There is no foolproof formula when it comes to box office success. So how do you pick a project?

Of course, the story should appeal to all of us as a family. If one family member has reservations, we don’t take it. We listen to the story as viewers and keenly imagine what reactions it would evoke among the audience. Many elements go into the decision-making, but a lot of it is also a gamble. And we would know only after the first show if the gamble paid off. Our calculations might not always be right.