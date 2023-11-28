Annapoorani trailer out: Nayanthara plays strong-willed woman vying to be a top chef

The trailer for Nayanthara’s upcoming film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food was released on Monday, November 27. The film, which will be the superstar’s 75th film, is directed by Nilesh Krishna and stars Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, and Redin Kingsley among others in lead roles, while the music has been composed by S Thaman. It is set to be released in theatres on December 1.

The two and a half minute trailer follows the story of Annapoorani (Nayanthara), a young woman from a conservative Brahmin family, who journeys to become one of the leading chefs in the country. The trailer indicates that Annapoorani lies to her parents about getting an MBA degree while she is enrolled in culinary school. Jai seems to be playing Nayanthara’s love interest. The duo was last seen together in Atlee’s Raja Rani which released in 2013.