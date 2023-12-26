Animal’s Islamophobia and its many parallels to the Hindutva project

The father nation and the returning Muslim

Let’s depart from Animal’s non-linear narrative and unveil the story sequentially. Two Sikh brothers, Rajdheer Singh (played by Suresh Oberoi) and his unnamed counterpart, jointly establish the Swastik company. Their partnership sours due to the unnamed brother's treacherous intentions. After enduring a series of betrayals, Rajdheer expels his brother, who leaves Indian soil and immolates himself at a later stage. Upon the company's inheritance by Rajdheer’s son Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor), the estranged brother’s son reemerges, unwarrantedly demanding a share in Swastik. Balbir, however, claims this man has no rights to the company.

This son then undergoes a religious conversion to Islam, engaging in three to four marriages and fathering numerous Muslim children. The eldest, Abrarul Haq (Bobby Deol), becomes the film's central antagonist, relentlessly seeking vengeance for perceived wrongs against his father and grandfather. As the climax approaches, Balbir’s son Ranvijay Singh (Ranbir Kapoor) confronts Abrar, posing a pivotal question: “Tell me that you won't go after my father.” As Abrar dismisses it, Ranvijay decisively slits Abrar's throat in a bid to save Balbir. In this poignant moment, the father figure symbolically represents the nation itself, under threat from avenging returning Muslims.

The concept of ‘fatherland’, in contrast to ‘motherland’, was envisioned by Hindutva ideologues to establish subjects connected by a ‘bond of blood’ and not ‘by birth’. For Hindu nationalist leader VD Savarkar, anyone who is born in India can call it the ‘motherland’, but it becomes ‘fatherland’ only through ancestry and love for the land. In his book Essentials of Hindutva, Savarkar says that even if Muslims have a claim on this ‘fatherland’ because their fathers converted to Islam in India, they still can not be considered Indians/Hindus. This, according to him, is because a staunch desire to serve the father emerges only if they have a ‘sacred’ relationship to the land, which he says is lacking in Muslims, Christians, and Jews, because they have different ‘holy lands’. Savarkar claimed that only Hindus, whose pitrubhu (fatherland) and punyabhu (holy land) are both India – the cradle of their culture, can be true nationalists of the country.

As per this masculine imagination of the nation, the safety and service to the father/fatherland becomes the primary responsibility of the son, despite any historical conflicts that may have arisen between them in the past. It does not matter if the ‘son’ had to face anti-Sikh, anti-Christian, or caste-based violence in the country.