Rashmika Mandanna responds to deepfake video, says it was ‘extremely scary’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna reacted to a deepfake video of her doing rounds on social media and has called it “extremely scary.” The actor said that was hurt to talk about the video and how this issue needs to be urgently addressed before anymore people are affected by it. The real video was uploaded by an NRI woman where she was entering an elevator wearing a bodysuit and the woman’s face was replaced with Rashmika’s face.

Rashmika said, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused. Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how I could ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft.”