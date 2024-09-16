Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari get married in a private ceremony

The couple got engaged in March this year at the same temple. This too was a private ceremony involving just the immediate family members. Aditi’s family has close ties to the Ranganatha Swamy temple. Her maternal grandfather was the last royal member of the Wanaparthy Samsthanam.

It is speculated Siddharth and Aditi started dating while working together in a Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie Maha Samudram, which released in 2021.

Siddharth made his entry into films as the lead character in the Tamil film Boys. Before that he was working under filmmaker Mani Ratnam as assistant director. His recently released film was Indian 2, in which actor Kamal Haasan played the lead character. The film however bombed at the box-office.

On the other hand, Aditi started her artistic career as a Bharathanatyam dancer under the mentorship of Leela Samson. Some of her prominent films include Padmavat, Kaatru Veliyidai, Wazir, and Sufiyum Sujathayum. She has an interesting lineup of films yet to be released, including Gandhi Talks also starring Vijay Sethupathi, and a British-Indian Film titled Lioness.