Need independent probe into SEBI chief Madhabi Buch | Hindenburg Report | Adani

The Hindenburg Research report alleging multiple conflicts of interest by SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch came out on August 10. Since then, there have been many other questions raised on alleged improprieties. But so far, the Modi govt has remained quiet on the issue, neither initiating an investigation nor action against Buch. TNM’s Pooja Prasanna spoke to veteran journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta on SEBI, Adani and the allegations leveled by the Congress so far.