JC Daniel’s son wishes govt will unveil statue of ‘Father of Malayalam Cinema’

After remaining undiscovered for decades, Daniel’s film and the history of its making was unearthed by journalist Chelangat Gopalakrishnan in the 1970s, following a chance spotting of the old man in his black coat and trousers at the Thampanoor bus station. The clothes, one worn by “gentlemen of Travancore in the old days”, is what made Chelangat take note of the figure, quietly getting into a bus to Neyyattinkara. From the men sitting at a paan shop nearby, Chelangat learned that Daniel was once a rich man who had lost everything after he made a film. Until then, history books had mentioned Balan, the talkie produced by TR Sundaram in 1938, as the first Malayalam film. But it seems there were at least two silent movies before Balan.

Chelangat sought out more details about Daniel till he discovered the septuagenarian in a house in Agastheeswaram in Kanyakumari with his wife Janet. The man who would be known as the Father of Malayalam Cinema emerged from his sick bed to tell his tale. Chelangat uncovered the story of Vigathakumaran, written, produced and directed by Daniel, who also played the male lead in the film. Publishing the story, without taking permission from the editor, had cost him his job, Chelangat wrote in his memoir Malayalam Cinema: Chithram Vichithram. But it is his writings that led to JC Daniel coming to be known as the Father of Malayalam Cinema.