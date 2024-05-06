From ‘strong support’ to ‘let’s debate it’: The shifting stance of RSS on reservations

Support with conditions

Bhagwat has had to provide such reassurances multiple times due to conflicting statements from him and other RSS leaders. In 2015, Bhagwat himself called for a review of the reservation policy, criticising its politicisation. In an interview with Organizer, he said, "We believe that a committee comprising individuals genuinely concerned about the nation's interests and committed to social equality, including representatives from various sections of society, should decide which categories require reservation and for how long."

He proposed the formation of a non-political, autonomous commission to review the policy.

His remarks sparked a significant controversy at the time. In 2017, RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya also called for a review of the policy , stating, "Reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were introduced in a different context... Even Ambedkar has said that this continuing indefinitely is not advisable. There should be a limit to it."

Two years later RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, during a three-day conclave of the organisation in Pushkar in 2019, said the organisation supports reservations as per the Constitution and stated that they should continue as long as beneficiaries feel the need. He reiterated the statement in 2021, calling RSS a “strong supporter” of reservation.

In August 2019, Mohan Bhagwat , during a lecture at Indira Gandhi National Open University, advocated for a "harmonious conversation" between proponents and opponents of reservations.

Bhagwat has also emphasised multiple times that reservations themselves are not the issue; rather, it is the politics surrounding reservations that creates problems.

Critics, however, have pointed out that statements like "reservations should continue as long as beneficiaries require them or until discrimination persists" imply they should have limitations. The organisation’s wariness towards reservations could be linked to their problematic relation towards caste. According to critics, RSS never explicitly denounced the caste system but tried to reform it in order to preserve its basic structure.