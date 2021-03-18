Zomato row: Hitesha issues statement saying she is worried about her safety

Hitesha said she has been hounded on social media across platforms and even attacked by statements by “celebrities”.

Bengaluru-based social media influencer Hitesha Chandranee, who made news over the widely reported Zomato controversy, released a statement on Thursday detailing the mass threats, harassment and abuse she has been subjected to. She has called for a neutral probe to bring out the truth and said she is worried about her safety. “I live by myself in Bengaluru and the past few days have been very difficult for me and I am worried about my safety,” she said. She also said she has been cooperating with the police and “have not left Bengaluru (permanently) as spread by various quarters”.

TNM on Wednesday had reported that Hitesha had left Bengaluru for now after her address was leaked. In her long statement posted on her Instagram, Hitesha said she has been hounded on social media, across platforms and even attacked by statements by “celebrities”. Many people have supported Kamaraj, the delivery executive, after he recounted his version first to TNM. He alleged that it was Hitesha who attacked him and her nose was injured by her own ring. Though the police are yet to conclude their investigation, the issue has polarised people on both sides.

“Since the incident occurred, I have been harassed, abused and my life has been threatened. I have kept my silence as anything I say gets twisted. I do not have any PR agency to support or back me. I have had to take medical treatment for my nose which was fractured due to the incident,” she said.

She added, “I have received many calls from various people using repulsive and threatening words against me. They have threatened my life and have even threatened to harm my family. I am being assaulted online in all platforms, be it email, WhatsApp, Youtube, instagram in addition to regular calls and messages”

As reported by TNM, Bengaluru police have registered two FIRs (first information report) in connection with the altercation which broke out on March 9. While Hitesha has alleged that she was assaulted by Kamaraj Kandaswamy, the food delivery worker, the latter has alleged assault by the former.