Zika virus: Union govt sends team of experts to Kerala to monitor situation

A six-member team comprising public health experts, vector-borne disease experts, and clinicians from AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Sciences) are being sent.

The Union government on June 9 rushed a team of experts to monitor the situation in Kerala following the Zika virus outbreak. Fourteen cases have been reported so far, including a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was diagnosed with the mosquito-transmitted disease on Thursday. The woman was the first person to be infected with the virus in the state.

A six-member central team of experts has been dispatched to Kerala to monitor the situation and support the state government in management of cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. At a press meet held in Delhi, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said, "There are some Zika cases which have been reported from Kerala. To monitor the situation and to support the state government, a six-member team comprising public health experts, vector-borne disease experts, and clinicians from AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Sciences) has already been issued instructions to reach there and support the state government in terms of management of Zika there."

Of the 19 samples sent to the Pune-based institute, 13 were found to be positive for Zika, the state government said on Friday. The symptoms are similar to dengue and they include fever, rashes and joint pain. State Health Minister Veena George said an action plan has been drawn up to control the spread of Zika. Pregnant women should get themselves tested if they have fever, the Minister said at a meeting of the District Medical Officers (DMOs).

The mosquito-borne infection is caused by human flavivirus. The virus is transmitted through mosquito bites of Aedes mosquitoes that are usually seen in the early mornings or late evenings. It is the Aedes mosquitoes that are also responsible for the transmission of chikungunya, dengue, and yellow fever. Once contracting the virus, it will take three to 14 days to show symptoms, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). So far, 86 countries and territories have reported mosquito-transmitted Zika infection.

