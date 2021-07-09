Zika virus caseload in Kerala increases to 14

The first recent case of Zika virus infection in Kerala was confirmed in a 24-year-old pregnant woman on Thursday, July 8.

After a young pregnant woman was confirmed to have the Zika virus in Kerala, the National Institute of Virology confirmed 13 more cases of the virus in Kerala. The 24-year-old woman was diagnosed with Zika virus on Thursday, July 8, and the state has been put on alert as the case count has increased to 14. This comes even as the state grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is the first time that Zika virus has been reported in Kerala... a 24-year-old pregnant woman reported at a hospital in the state capital district with fever, headache and rashes last month. The first results showed a mild positive sign of Zika virus and later from 19 samples tested, 13 also showed Zika positive. All the samples have now been sent to NIV Pune," state Health Minister Veena George said. "The Health Department and the district authorities are seized of the issue and have taken measures by collecting samples of the Aedes species mosquitoes, which transmit it to people through its bite. All the districts have been alerted about this and measures have started," she added.

The woman who was the first to test positive for the Zika virus was diagnosed on June 28. She was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram with fever, headache and red rashes. She had not travelled anywhere outside her home, but her mother had similar symptoms a week earlier. On June 7, she delivered her baby and is reportedly healthy as of July 9.

The Zika virus is a mosquito-borne human flavivirus. It mainly transmits through Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during early mornings or late evenings. The mosquito is also responsible for the transmission of chikungunya, dengue, and yellow fever. The incubation period, which is the time between the exposure to the virus and presenting symptoms, is three to 14 days, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). So far, 86 countries and territories have reported mosquito-transmitted Zika infection.

Pregnant women should especially be wary of the Zika virus, as it can cause neurological damage to the foetus. They should get themselves tested if they have fever, the Minister said at a meeting of the District Medical Officers (DMOs).

(With IANS inputs)