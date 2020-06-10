Zee Kannada announces resumption of serial shoots

The channel said in a press release that it would maintain all precautions during shoots.

Flix Entertainment

Leading entertainment channel in the state, Zee Kannada, announced that it had resumed shooting a week ago for its serials and will be airing fresh content and new episodes of popular shows.

“With a focus on adhering to the government guidelines to maintain safety during production, Zee Kannada is successfully bringing back stars to all Kannadiga households. This time, the lives of these stars, familiarize themselves and others with the ‘new normal’ by maintaining precautionary measures in their everyday lives. Recognizing the scale of the pandemic, the channel continues to aim towards gearing up the viewers for the year ahead with homegrown artists,” the channel said in a statement.

Zee Kannada added that there will be a change in timings of serials Paaru and Yaare Nee Mohini to 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm respectively. New episodes of other shows like Gattimela, Jothe Jotheyali and Kamali will also be back. The channel said viewers can tune in to watch the shows between 7 pm to 9 pm.

Shooting for serials resumed in Karnataka last month after a month-long break owing to the nationwide lockdown. The state government had allowed for Kannada serial producers to shoot after the Kannada Television Association President SV Shivakumar met Chief Minister Yediyurappa in the first week of May. The permissions were given with guidelines about do’s and dont’s that crews would have to follow. The Association had decided to ask their crews to return to work from May 25.

Towards the end of May, Tamil Nadu government also allowed serials to resume shooting from May 31, and increased the earlier cap of having only 20-member crews at the shoot to 60 members, including the actors and technology assistants.