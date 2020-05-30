TN allows small screen shootings with 60-member crew from May 31

TN government has permitted 60 members to be present at shooting spots as against the earlier order allowing 20 members.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Tamil Nadu government has permitted crews with 60 members to resume shooting of small screen serials from May 31 as against the previous order allowing 20 members.

According to the order issued by the government on May 21, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami permitted indoor shootings in urban areas apart from containment zones, and outdoor shootings in certain rural areas. In the order, the Chief Minister mentioned that a maximum of 20 people can be present at the shooting spot.

However, relaxing the earlier condition, the Chief Minister in a release issued on Saturday said, certain relaxations have been introduced as per the request of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and Society of Television Producers of South India (STEPS). The members of FEFSI and STEPS met Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur Raju and conveyed that shooting with 20 members was quite impossible and sought the governmentâ€™s intervention to increase the number of crew members, the release said.

Taking this into consideration, the Chief Minister has ordered that the shooting can resume on May 31 with 60-member crews including male and female actors, and technology assistants.

"For shooting in Chennai, permission should be received from Chennai Corporation Commissioner and for other districts the permission should be received from respective district collector. For shooting serials the permission must be received for one time," said the release.

The statement also said that the crew members should follow the guidelines issued by the state and central governments. The guidelines include the use of face masks by all the crew members, the actor and woman actors alone are exempted from wearing masks while shooting. Otherwise, the artistes should wear masks in the sets. The crew should also maintain physical distance; wash hands or use sanitisers to keep the hands clean and the vehicles used by the crew for shooting should also be sanitised.