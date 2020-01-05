Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020: Dhanush bags Best Actor award, ‘Peranbu’ wins Best Film

Awards

The first edition of the Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 saw the best of Tamil cinema between December 2018 and November 2019 being honoured on Saturday night. The award show was a star studded affair with top actors including Kamal Hasan, Dhanush, Nayantara, and Samantha in attendance. The jury comprised directors Gautham Menon, Karu Palaniappan, Bharatbala, actor-director Suhasini Maniratnam, and film critic Baradwaj Rangan.

Here is the full list of winners:

Dhanush took home the prize for Best Actor - Male for his performance in the Vetrimaaran directorial Asuran.

Aishwarya Rajesh won Best Actor - Female for her role in the sports drama Kanaa.

Dhruv Vikram bagged Best Debut Actor - Male for his role in Adhithya Varma, the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Lijomol Jose took home Best Debut Actor - Female for her portrayal in Sivappu Manjal Pachai.

Ken Karunas, whose performance in Asuran won him praise from all quarters, was awarded Find of the Year.

George Maryan won Best Supporting Actor - Male for playing the compassionate cop in Kaithi.

Anjali took home Best Supporting Actor - Female for her role in the Mammootty-starrer Peranbu.

Yogi Babu won Best Comedian for his role as Jayam Ravi's friend in Comali.

Arjun Doss won Best Villain for playing a drug boss in Kaithi.

Sadhana won Best Child Artiste for the Ram directorial Peranbu while Ashwanth won the same award for his adorable performance in Super Deluxe.

The big win of the night, for Best Film, went to Peranbu. The delicately-crafted father-daughter tale took Tamil cinema to uncharted territories. The film also won Best Story.

Vetrimaaran was awarded Best Director for the smash hit Asuran.

Arunraja Kamaraj won Best Debut Director with his Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer Kanaa.

GV Prakash Kumar bagged Best Background Score for haunting tunes of Asuran.

While Shreya Ghoshal won Best Playback singer Female for 'Anbe Peranbe' from NGK, Sid Sriram won Best Playback singer Male for 'Kannaana Kanney' from Viswasam. Thamaarai won Best Lyricist for the same song.

Vijay Aadhinathan was honoured with Best Art Director for Super Deluxe.

Anbariv won Best Stunt Director for Kaithi.

Banu won Best Make up for Rajinikanth's Petta while Perumal Selvam won Best Costume designer for Asuran.

Prabhu Deva won Best Choreographer for 'Rowdy Baby' from Maari 2.