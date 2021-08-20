Zee bags satellite rights for Yash starrer KGF 2

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, ‘KGF2’ – the sequel to the popular Sandalwood movie ‘KGF’ – stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, with Sanjay Dutt playing the antagonist.

Hombale Films, the production house bankrolling the much-anticipated movie KGF 2, took to social media on Friday to announce that the satellite rights of the movie have been bagged by the Zee network. The Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil versions of the movie will be premiering on the respective Zee channels. Sharing the announcement, Hombale Films wrote: “#KGFChapter2 locks its official worldwide satellite destination for South languages on ZEE.”

The theatrical release of the movie has been postponed several times due to the pandemic. It was initially scheduled to release on October 23 last year. Later it was slated to have a worldwide release in theatres on July 16 this year. However, it was once again postponed in view of the pandemic. Hombale Films recently announced that the new release date will be shared shortly. “The monster will arrive when the hall is filled with gangsters!! New arrival date will be announced soon,” the makers stated in a poster.

Based on the life of Rocky, played by Yash, the film stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist making his Sandalwood debut. He will be essaying the role of Adheera. The fictional drama takes off against the backdrop of Rocky developing an urge to be in power after losing his mother at a young age due to poverty. He goes on to become powerful by gaining control over the gold mines in Kolar. The movie focuses on the fight that breaks out between Rocky and Adheera. Srinidhi Shetty, who plays the role of Reena Desai, is cast opposite Yash. The cast also includes Raveena Tandon, Achyuth Kumar, Ananth Nag, Prakash Raj and Vashishta N Simha.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF – the prequel to KGF2 – had a whopping run at the box-office and gained national recognition. KGF2 is set to release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. Ravi Basrur is on board as the music composer while Bhuvan Gowda is taking care of cinematography.