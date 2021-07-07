New release date for Yash and Prashanth Neel's ‘KGF 2’ to be announced soon

The release of 'KGF 2' has been delayed twice earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flix Sandalwood

The makers of KGF 2, one of the most anticipated Indian films this year, are gearing up to announce their new release date soon. It was speculated that the sequel to the blockbuster Kannada film KGF will release on September 9. The film was first scheduled to release on October 23, 2020, but got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers had then announced that the film will have a worldwide release in theatres on July 16 this year. However, they had to postpone it again since theatres across India were shut due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Hombale Films, the production house backing the film, took to Twitter to announce that a new release date will be declared soon. The photo shared by the production house read, “The monster will arrive when the hall is filled with gangsters!! New arrival date will be announced soon." Meanwhile, they captioned the photo saying, “Witness the magnum opus come to life soon.” The director of the film Prashanth Neel wrote the same on his social media account.

The announcement about the new release date has thrilled fans of actor Yash, who plays the lead Rocky, and cinema buffs alike. The film will be Sanjay Dutt’s debut in the Kannada film industry. Dutt is essaying the character of Adheera in the highly awaited sequel. The film also features Raveena Tandon, Achyuth Kumar, Ananth Nag, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Vashishta N Simha in crucial roles. The film—set in the Kolar Gold Fields—is based on the clash between Rocky and Adheera.

Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer of KGF 2; the music is by Ravi Basrur. The film will be released in multiple languages—Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. Hindi music giant T-Series has the rights for the music in Hindi while Lahari Music holds the rights of the music in all south Indian languages, read a report.