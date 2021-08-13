YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter alleges security threat amidst suspicious activity

CBI is currently investigating the murder of CM Jagan’s uncle Vivekananda Reddy, and his daugher Suneetha has alleged threat to her family.

Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy whose murder case is currently being probed by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), has written to the police expressing concerns over a security threat to her family. Suneetha wrote to the Kadapa district Superintendent of Police on August 13, Friday, seeking a threat analysis for her family in the wake of alleged suspicious movements near her residence in Pulivendula. Based on CCTV footage, Suneetha raised qualms over the movement of a an acquaintance of D Siva Shankar Reddy, one of the people on whom Suneetha has raised suspicion for being involved in her father’s murder.

Suneetha informed the police that on August 10 around 5:20 pm, a suspicious person was seen moving near her residence on a bike. CCTV footage showed him moving back and forth near her house, which is the only one on that street, she said. He stopped at a compound next to her house, spoke on the phone, went in and appeared to talk to someone after removing his mask, before driving away, she said. The man resembled a photo recently seen on flex boards set up in the town for the birthday of D Siva Shankar Reddy, Suneetha said. “Mr. D. Siva Shankar Reddy is the prime suspect in the brutal murder of my father Mr. Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy and I have made this allegation to every investigation officer since August 2019,” Suneetha wrote.

She mentioned that the Pulivendula police spoke to the man spotted near her house, a 28-year-old man named Manikanta Reddy, who claimed he was there looking for a place to rent for his catering business. However, Suneetha wrote that his association with Siva Shankar Reddy cannot be ignored, and also alleged that the flex boards indicating their association had been removed overnight since she filed a police complaint. “I am not aware of the real intentions behind the movement of Mr. Manikanta Reddy. This appears more like someone doing a recce of the house and the surrounding areas,” Suneetha wrote, asking the police to do a threat analysis for her family in the light of the incident.

Sixty-eight year old Vivekananda Reddy, who is also Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s uncle, was found brutally murdered at his residence in Kadapa on March 15, 2019, days before the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election. He was killed by unidentified persons who had barged into the house when he was alone. As the Leader of Opposition at the time, Jagan had demanded a CBI probe, expressing doubts over the police investigation under the TDP government. However, months after he became the Chief Minister, his cousin Suneetha moved the High Court demanding a CBI probe, and questioned why CM Jagan had not requested a CBI probe more than eight months after coming to power. The case has since been taken up by the CBI, and the investigation agency recently arrested one of the key accused in the murder, according to reports.

