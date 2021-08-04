YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI arrests key accused

Vivekananda Reddy, a senior leader and the uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was found murdered at his residence in Kadapa on March 15, 2019.

news Crime

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested one of the key accused in the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, the uncle of Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, sources said. "The agency has arrested Sunil Yadav from Goa," a CBI source related to development told IANS. He said that Yadav, whose role emerged after several rounds of questioning earlier by the agency, was arrested after CBI sleuths carried out searches for him, as he had shifted to Goa with his family.

The arrest comes almost two years after the gruesome murder of Vivekananda Reddy, the brother of late (undivided) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in his house. The case was transferred to the CBI following an appeal by his wife and daughter to the High Court. Jagan Mohan Reddy had then alleged that the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) played a role in the murder and demanded a CBI probe. After he took over as Chief Minister in 2019, he faced embarrassment when his cousin and Vivekananda Reddy's daughter went to the High Court last year.

The CBI had recorded the statement of several persons in connection with the case. The source said that the agency has also found that amount in crores was given as blood money for the murder of Vivekananda Reddy by the accused.

As earlier reported by TNM, Vivekananda Reddy, was a former state minister and a former Member of Parliament (MP), who was found murdered at his residence in Kadapa on March 15, 2019, days before the election. The 68-year-old leader was alone at his house when unidentified persons barged in and killed him. He was killed hours before he was to launch YSRCP's election campaign in Kadapa.

(With IANS inputs)