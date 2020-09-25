'You've been my voice for many years': Rajinikanth mourns SPB

Rajinikanth posted a video expressing his condolences after the singer passed away on Friday.

Superstar Rajinikanth, for whom singer SP Balasubrahmanyam had sung several songs, has put out a video expressing his condolences. SPB passed away in Chennai on Friday after battling the after-effects of COVID-19. He was 74.

In the video, Rajinikanth said: "Today is a very sad day. SPB has left us after battling for his life till the last moment. I'm in deep pain and shock over his passing. There cannot be anyone in India who isn't a fan of SPB's voice and songs. Those who knew him loved him more than his voice and songs. That's because of his humanity. He respected everyone, and without seeing them as big or small, he gave them his regard, love. He was such a great and loving man.

The Indian film world has created many big singers. Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Ghantasala, TM Soundararajan...there was something that none of them had which our SPB did. All of them sang in a particular language. It is only in that language that they knew to sing. But SPB sang in many languages, so people all over India know him, particularly in south India. There won't be anyone who isn't a fan. People loved his songs so much. His superb, sweet, grand voice will echo among us and in our ears even if a hundred years pass. But when we realise that the owner of that voice is no longer with us, it makes us feel really sad. He was a great atma, great singer, a great person. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family."

It has been a long cherished tradition in Tamil cinema for Rajinikanth's introduction songs to be sung by SPB. SPB had sung even in Rajinikanth's last two releases Darbar and Petta. Acknowledging this, Rajinikanth's tweet along with the video read: "#RIP Balu sir ... you have been my voice for many years ... your voice and your memories will live with me forever ... I will truly miss you ..."

Here are some more memorable songs with the Rajinikantha and SPB combination:

'Balleilakka' from Sivaji The Boss

'Konji Konji' from Veera

'Kaattukulle' from Thalapathy

'Oruvan Oruvan' from Muthu

'Vanthenda Paalkaran' from Annamalai

'Naan Autokkaran' from Baasha