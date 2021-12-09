YouTuber Maridhas arrested for ‘TN turning into Kashmir’ comment after chopper crash

Maridhas's contentious tweet has now been deleted, but not before it was noticed by users and screenshots were circulated on social media.

news Crime

YouTuber Maridhas was arrested on December 9, Thursday, for conspiracy theories surrounding Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat’s death and for alleging that Tamil Nadu is “turning into another Kashmir under DMK rule.” The police shared a screenshot of the tweet posted at 10.13 am, where Maridhas claimed that the state gives freedom “to create a group that can do any level of treason against the country.” He also claimed that “it is possible for any kind of plot to be hatched here.” Maridhas’s tweet came a day after the IAF chopper crashed in Coonoor, killing CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others. The tweet has now been deleted, but not before it was noticed by users and screenshots were circulated on social media.

In another tweet, Maridhas claimed that DMK is the “best choice for separatist forces” and that “many DMK supporters were seen mocking the death of an army commander in an accident.” This tweet was still accessible, at the time of writing.

Madurai police confirmed to TNM that Maridhas has been booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505(2) (making statements with intent to cause public mischief, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code. It is to be noted that neither the Defence Forces nor the government has hinted at any foul play, a tri-services inquiry has been launched to investigate the crash.

His controversial tweets came a day after an Indian Air Force Mi-17VH helicopter crashed and went up in flames, killing 63-year-old Chief of Defence Staff Rawat who was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington to address faculty and student officers, his wife Madhulika and 11 others.

Also read: 'Please give me water': Eyewitnesses recall last words of Coonoor chopper crash victim

YouTuber Maridhas is not new to controversy. Last year, in April, Maridhas was booked by the Tirunelveli police for stoking communal sentiment based on a complaint against his videos about the coronavirus. Maridhas had claimed that “coronavirus is being deliberately spread by terrorists to murder innocents across the world.”

In July, Maridhas was also in the news for his targeted campaign against journalists at television channel News18 Tamil Nadu, where he accused their journalists of being ‘anti-Hindu’ and alleging that they had direct and indirect connections with political outfits. News18 and their Tamil channel’s then Editor-in-chief Gunasekaran had sued Maridhas for defamation and later the Madras High Court had instructed the YouTuber to stop publishing any further videos defaming TV18 Broadcast Limited on his social media pages. Maridhas later agreed to compromise terms with News18, however Gunasekharan’s case is still on.