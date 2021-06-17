YouTuber Madan’s wife arrested, TN cops on the lookout for him

On Wednesday, Madan’s wife Kruthika who ran the YouTube channel with him was arrested in Salem.

news Crime

The Tamil Nadu police is on the lookout for ‘Toxic Madan’ - a highly popular PubG player and YouTuber, who is accused of using filthy language against women in his videos. On Wednesday, the Central Crime Branch Tamil Nadu formed a special team to search for Madan, who has been absconding ever since complaints surfaced against his channel. The police also arrested his wife Kruthika (25), who supported and ran the objectionable YouTube channel with him. According to reports, the female voice in obscene audio chats found in many of his videos allegedly belonged to Kruthika. The police have seized a laptop, a tablet and a phone that the Salem-based couple used to record their videos.

With 777K subscribers on YouTube, ‘Toxic Madan’ featured live streamed videos of Madan Kumar Manikkyam aka Madan playing PubG while giving continuous and offensive commentary on women and sex in the backdrop. PubG has been banned in India and illegally downloading the game is considered an offence. According to the police, Madan who is an engineering graduate from Salem married Kruthika. Together, the duo decided to start a YouTube channel to make easy money. They also chose derogatory and abusive and highly misogynistic content for their videos in order to attract attention and gain thousands of subscribers in a short span of time.

In his videos, Madan uses filthy language and cuss words against women. He even obscenely describes women and adds filthy commentary about their bodies in his videos. In one video, accessed by TNM, Madan is heard saying “all women are prostitutes, you end up marrying any woman and she is a prostitute.”

According to the police, Kruthika had allegedly confessed that she and Madan started the channel and earned lots of money and subscribers. The couple’s earnings from the YouTube channel, believed to be Rs 10 lakh per month, have been deposited in a savings bank account. Meanwhile reports state that the police also nabbed Madan’s brother and father and along with Kruthika, brought them to Chennai for questioning.

After 160 odd complaints against the channel, the cybercrime wing lodged a First Information Report against Madan and his wife under five different sections of the IPC, the Information and Technology Act and the Representation of Women Act. The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also received complaints against the channel.The police have also received complaints of financial fraud against the couple.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Madan moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case against him. Justice Dhandapani, who is hearing the case, instructed the police to put together Madan's YouTube recordings and file the digital evidence.