Young Chennai woman dies by suicide after losing money in online gambling

According to the police, Bhavani had lost money and jewellery in online gambling, around 20 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs 3 lakh.

news Death

She was known to her friends as ‘Bava’. Twenty-nine-year-old Bhavani, a mathematics graduate who had been working in a private medical firm in Chennai for a month, died by suicide on Sunday, June 5. According to the police, Bhavani had lost money and jewellery in online gambling, around 20 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs 3 lakh. She was married to Bhagyaraj for nearly six years, and is survived by her husband and two children, aged three and one.

According to police sources, she had been playing rummy online. She eventually sold 20 sovereigns of her gold jewellery, and used the money to play online. This apart, she had also loaned out Rs 3 lakh from her two sisters and used the money on the game, all of which she had lost over the past year. According to reports, she lost nearly Rs 10 lakh in the game. Four days ago, Bhavani had reportedly disclosed her loss to one of her sisters.

On Sunday night, her husband found her dead in their house. Though he rushed her to Government Stanley Hospital, she was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, Manali New Town police have registered a case and an investigation is underway. Bhavani’s friend took to Twitter describing her as a confident person, who excelled in sports and was a Bharatanatyam dancer.

Earlier this year in March, the Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy said that the state government “was committed to banning online gambling and all efforts are on to invoke the existing laws to serve the purpose”. While the previous AIADMK government had brought an ordinance in 2020 to ban online gambling, it was stayed by the Madras High Court, which said that the ban would be unconstitutional. The court also observed that allowing the ordinance can be seen as “erratic, unreasonable and also excessive and disproportionate”. However, the court pointed out that a new legislation should be presented by the state government to regulate online gaming.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.