TNM had earlier reported that the expressway witnessed 91 deaths since its inauguration in March 2023.

Drivers on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway may lose their licence for exceeding the speed limit. The police department issued this stern caution in response to the escalating number of accidents since the expressway's inauguration. TNM had earlier reported that the expressway witnessed 91 deaths since its inauguration in March 2023.

The district police officials plan to deploy interceptors to monitor vehicles that surpass the 100 kmph speed limit. Violators will face appropriate legal actions to ensure adherence to traffic regulations and minimise the risks associated with excessive speed.

During a recent inspection of the expressway in Ramanagara district, ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar expressed his apprehension regarding the hazardous behaviour witnessed on the road. He said that even small vehicles were observed breaching the speed limit, leading to loss of control and collisions with medians or oncoming traffic. Such reckless driving poses a severe threat to road safety, he said.

TNM had reached out to mobility experts who had attributed reasons for the surge in accidents to three main factors: overspeeding, poor road design, and lack of driver education.

To mitigate the risk of accidents, the police have taken additional steps to enhance safety measures on the expressway. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials have been instructed to install clear and visible signboards along the entire stretch. Authorities have called for the implementation of various road safety initiatives. Suggestions include constructing skywalks, installing speed-detecting cameras to monitor and deter speeding vehicles, and undertaking engineering measures to address issues caused by stagnant rainwater on the main carriageway.

In response to the escalating number of accidents on the expressway, Karnataka's Minister for Public Works, Satish Jarkiholi, ordered a safety audit on June 23. Satish had suggested that there may be technical issues related to the construction of the motorway, which will be conveyed to NHAI.

The new Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is designed to decrease the travel duration between Bengaluru and Mysuru from two hours to approximately 75 minutes. With an investment of Rs 9,000 crore from the Union Government, the project was implemented in two phases under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) entrusted Dilip Buildcon with the project, to alleviate traffic congestion and shorten travel time between the two cities.