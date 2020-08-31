You can go out drinking in Bengaluru from September 1

Bars, pubs, night clubs and micro breweries in Karnataka will be allowed to serve alcohol from September 1, as per an order issued by the state excise department.

news Coronavirus

The Karnataka government on Monday issued guidelines for reopening restaurants including pubs and bars from September 1 with 50% capacity. Bars, pubs, night clubs and micro breweries in the state, including capital Bengaluru, will be allowed to serve alcohol from September 1, as per an order issued by the state excise department. The establishments will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity and alcohol will be served only at tables, meaning the orders issued earlier allowing establishments to sell alcohol at MRP prices will no longer be in effect.

Establishments with CL-4, CL-6a, CL-7, CL-7a, CL-7b, CL-9, CL-17 and CL-18 licenses will be allowed to open starting on Tuesday.

The department also introduced a slew of guidelines to be followed at restaurants, bars, hotels and other hospitality units. These included screening employees and customers for COVID-19 symptoms, maintaining physical distancing norms and encouraging take-away instead of dine-in. "Adequate personnel will be deployed at establishments to enforce social distancing norms," read the guideline. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited in establishments.

Hotels which are in containment zones will continue to remain closed till September 30 at least.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka government confirmed the metro services will return in a reduced capacity from September 7 while schools, colleges and educational institutions will allow teachers to return in a reduced capacity from September 21. Students from classes 9 to 12 will also be allowed in the school to clarify doubts even as online education is encouraged.

Marriage gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 50 guests and funerals, last rites will be carried out with up to 20 people. The limit will be increased to 100 persons from September 21.

Read: Karnataka issues order for Unlock 4.0, no word on pubs and bars yet