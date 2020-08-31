The Karnataka government on Monday issued an order in line with the Union Home Ministry's guidelines for relaxing restrictions in Bengaluru under Unlock 4.0.
The guidelines allowed for metro services to resume in a phased manner from September 7 but there is no confirmation or guidelines specified for allowing pubs and bars to serve alcohol.
The guidelines issued by the Home Ministry did not prohibit the opening of pubs and bars and the Karnataka government is considering issuing a set of guidelines which allows pubs and bars to function in a reduced capacity.
"The state government is deciding on the issue of opening bars and pubs. This will be communicated shortly," an official from the Excise Department told TNM.
Until the decision is taken, pubs and bars will remain closed.
Theatres, entertainment parks, swimming pools etc will continue to remain closed however open-air theatres will be allowed from September 21.
Schools and colleges will continue to remain closed. However, from September 21, 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to the school at a time for online teaching and counselling related work.
"Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons, will be permitted with effect from 21 September 2020, with mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and handwash or sanitiser," reads the order.
Online education will be encouraged but students of classes 9-12 may visit schools for guidance from September 21.
However, marriage gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 50 guests and funerals, last rites will be carried out with up to 20 people. The limit will be increased to 100 persons from September 21.
The relaxations are applicable only outside containment zones. In these zones, the current restrictions will continue till September 30.