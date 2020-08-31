Karnataka issues order for Unlock 4.0, no word on pubs and bars yet

The Karnataka government is considering issuing a set of guidelines which allows pubs and bars to function in a reduced capacity.

news Lockdown

The Karnataka government on Monday issued an order in line with the Union Home Ministry's guidelines for relaxing restrictions in Bengaluru under Unlock 4.0.

The guidelines allowed for metro services to resume in a phased manner from September 7 but there is no confirmation or guidelines specified for allowing pubs and bars to serve alcohol.

The guidelines issued by the Home Ministry did not prohibit the opening of pubs and bars and the Karnataka government is considering issuing a set of guidelines which allows pubs and bars to function in a reduced capacity.