Yellow alert issued in 11 TN districts for 48 hours; heavy rains, thunderstorms expected

Rains will lash Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts of the state in the next two days.

The Indian Meteorological Departmentâ€™s (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has predicted heavy rains for the next two days in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu. The IMD, in a press statement, predicted that rain will continue in Tamil Nadu and Kerala for three to four days and that there will be no heat wave conditions in the country for a week. The IMD has issued a yellow warning over parts of the state.

According to RMC scientist P Senthamarai Kannan, rains will lash Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts of the state in the next two days. The rains are expected due to a cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu in the next 48 hours.

The RMC also issued a thunderstorm warning for the state stating that light to moderate rains are expected over a few places with thunderstorms and lightning. Gusty wind speed in the range of 30 to 40 kmph is also expected at isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next two days. Weather officials have also predicted that due to the rains in the next 48 hours maximum temperature will be around 36 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature will be around 27 degree Celsius.

(With IANS inputs)