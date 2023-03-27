Yediyurappa refrains from blaming anyone for Shikaripura protests, promises to solve issue

While CM Bommai was quick to blame Congress for instigating the violence, Yediyurappa refrained from blaming anyone for the incident, and instead suggested that there may have been a misunderstanding.

Senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has responded to the violent protests that took place in Shikaripura town, where protestors from the Banjara community pelted stones at his house on Monday, March 27. He instructed the police not to take any action against the protestors and has promised to meet with the leaders of the Banjara community to discuss the issue. "I immediately spoke to SP and DC and asked them not to take any action against the protestors as this might have happened due to some misunderstanding. I have told them not to arrest anyone, I will try to solve the issue,” he said.

Yediyurappa also promised to reach out to the senior leaders of the Banjara community, "I will call senior leaders of Banjara community and discuss. Vijayendra and I are here to listen to people’s woes. I will meet the leaders and find out what are the reasons for this mishap,” he said. He also expressed his gratitude towards the Banjara community for their support in electing him as Chief Minister four times and emphasized his commitment to their welfare and development. "I have worked for the community and developments of Taandas (hamlets),” he said.

The Banjara community was agitating against the state's decision to introduce internal reservations. During the protests in Shikaripura, the situation turned violent as some protesters resorted to throwing stones at the residence of BS Yediyurappa and broke through police barricades. The police had to use lathi charge and water cannons to disperse the agitated crowd. Prohibitory orders were imposed in the town.

While CM Basavaraj Bommai was quick to blame the Congress for instigating the violence, Yediyurappa refrained from blaming anyone for the incident, and instead suggested that there may have been a misunderstanding that led to the violence. "I am not ready to blame anyone, there must have been some misunderstanding which led to the incident."

Yediyurappa also offered to accompany the Banjara community leaders when they meet the Chief Minister to discuss their concerns. “They can meet the CM anytime, infact I can accompany them when they meet the CM,” he said.

The Banjaras have demanded that the government withdraw the recommendation for internal reservation, claiming that the report is unscientific and would lead to injustice in their community. The report proposes proportional representation to sub-castes within the Scheduled Castes, which has sparked protests. On Friday, March 24, the cabinet approved the recommendations for internal reservations for SCs proposed by the cabinet sub-committee after reviewing the AJ Sadashiva Commission report. According to the decision, the SC community will be divided into four groups - SC Left with 6% reservation, SC Right with 5.5%, Touchables with 4.5%, and Others with 1% reservation. The Touchables group will include the Banjara, Bhovi, Koracha, and Korama communities.