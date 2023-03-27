Prohibitory orders clamped in Shikaripura after Banjara protesters stone BSYâ€™s house

Enraged protesters burned posters with the images of BS Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

news Protest

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Karnatakaâ€™s Shikaripura town in Shivamogga district after members of the Banjara community pelted stones at BJP senior leader BS Yediyurappaâ€™s residence on Monday, March 27. The protesters were agitating against the state's decision to introduce internal reservations in the Scheduled Tribe community, which has sparked large-scale protests across the community.

The protests turned violent when agitators hurled stones at the residence and broke through police barricades, prompting police to resort to lathi charge and using water cannons to disperse the crowd.

One policeman was injured during the violence. Enraged protesters burned posters with the images of Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. According to reports, Superintendent of Police GK Mithun Kumar visited the town to take stock of the situation. To maintain law and order and prevent any unwanted situations, police have enforced prohibitory orders in Shikaripura town.

Members of Banjara community hurl stones at former CM Yediyurappa's residence, demand withdrawal of Karnataka govt's decision on internal reservation

Sec 144 imposed in Shikaripura pic.twitter.com/l9rOiLD2JP March 27, 2023

The Banjaras are demanding that the government withdraw the recommendation, stating that the report is unscientific and would result in injustice to their community. The report recommends proportional representation to sub-castes among Scheduled Castes. The cabinet on Friday, March 24 had decided to accept the recommendations regarding internal reservations for SCs put forth by the cabinet sub-committee. The sub-committee examined the AJ Sadashiva Commission report on internal reservations for SCs. As per the decision, the SC community will be divided into four groups - SC Left with 6% reservation, SC Right with 5.5%, Touchables with 4.5%, and Others with 1% reservation. The Touchables group will include the Banjara, Bhovi, Koracha, and Korama communities.

The Banjaras also staged a protest in front of the town panchayat office.

In response to the protests, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "I am requesting the Banjara community to maintain peace. There was anxiety that the government will scrap the SC list, but I have ordered that all the communities will be included in the list. We will protect the community. There is no confusion. Former CM Yediyurappa worked for the fundamental rights of the Banjara community. Let's discuss it together." Bommai blamed Congress party for instigating the violence.