â€˜Yediyurappa has blessed meâ€™: Karnataka CM-designate Basavaraj Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, July 28.

news Politics

Basavaraj Bommai, who was chosen as Karnataka's new Chief Minister at the legislature party meeting here on Tuesday, stated that he will take everyone along with him. "I will take everyone along with me in administration. It is going to be a pro-people government. Addressing the challenges of Covid and natural calamity will be my priority," he said.

"The situation of finances in the state is not good. Will take steps to improve the situation," he said. On the cabinet, he said that he will meet Governor Thaawarchand Ghelot on Tuesday night and later, discuss the matter with party leaders.

Bommai is seen as close confidante of outgoing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. "Yediyurappa is going to be our leader always. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for the opportunity. Yediyurappa has blessed me," he added.

"Party legislators have elected me unanimously and I will live up to their expectations," he said.

Bommai will take oath has the Karnataka Chief Minister on Wednesday, July 28. This comes after Yediyurappa resigned from his post of Chief Minister of Karnataka on Monday, exactly two years after he took charge. In an emotional farewell address, Yediyurappa termed his tenure as Chief Minister as an 'agni pareeksha'. His resignation was accepted by the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday afternoon.

The resignation came after a drawn-out internal conflict within the BJP in which a few party leaders had made dissenting statements against Yediyurappa, particularly asking for his removal. The decision was made by the BJP high command to replace Yediyurappa earlier this month. Yediyurappa visited New Delhi this month along with his son BY Vijayendra to speak with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following which he resigned to his fate.

(With IANS inputs)

Read:

Basavaraj Bommai will be Karnataka's new Chief Minister

Who is Basavaraj Bommai? Karnatakaâ€™s new CM and BSYâ€™s confidant